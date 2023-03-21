Blackpink’s Jennie achieves 900 million views on her solo MV

Lisa’s solo became the most successful of the group

K-pop group Blackpink’s Jennie has earned 900 million views on the music video for her solo debut called Solo. This extends her record as the K-pop female artist with the most viewed music video.

The video reached the milestone on March 21st on YouTube, making her the fastest and first K-pop female soloist to do so. Solo was first released in November 2018 which means it took the music video around four years and four months to get to 900 million.

Jennie was the first member of Blackpink to get a solo of her own, and the song was highly successful. After her was fellow member Rosé who came out with -R- and then Lisa who released two tracks La Lisa and Money.

Lisa’s solo became the most successful of the group, with the music video for La Lisa surpassing 73.6 million views in 24 hours.