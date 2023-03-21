 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Blackpink’s Jennie achieves 900 million views on her solo MV

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 21, 2023

Lisa’s solo became the most successful of the group
Lisa’s solo became the most successful of the group

K-pop group Blackpink’s Jennie has earned 900 million views on the music video for her solo debut called Solo. This extends her record as the K-pop female artist with the most viewed music video.

The video reached the milestone on March 21st on YouTube, making her the fastest and first K-pop female soloist to do so. Solo was first released in November 2018 which means it took the music video around four years and four months to get to 900 million.

Jennie was the first member of Blackpink to get a solo of her own, and the song was highly successful. After her was fellow member Rosé who came out with -R- and then Lisa who released two tracks La Lisa and Money.

Lisa’s solo became the most successful of the group, with the music video for La Lisa surpassing 73.6 million views in 24 hours. 

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift wows fans as she dives head first into stage during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift wows fans as she dives head first into stage during Eras Tour

'The Last of Us' video game actor wants to be part of series in season 2

'The Last of Us' video game actor wants to be part of series in season 2
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's plans about King Charles coronation revealed

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's plans about King Charles coronation revealed
'Better Call Saul' star Bob Odenkirk reveals hardest aspect of leaving the show

'Better Call Saul' star Bob Odenkirk reveals hardest aspect of leaving the show
K-pop group IVE release teaser for new comeback

K-pop group IVE release teaser for new comeback
Emily Atack ditches blonde locks for Marilyn Monroe-inspired look

Emily Atack ditches blonde locks for Marilyn Monroe-inspired look
'John Wick: Chapter 4' star Keanu Reeves gushes over late co-star Lance Reddick

'John Wick: Chapter 4' star Keanu Reeves gushes over late co-star Lance Reddick
BTS producer calls out criticism of Jimin’s new song

BTS producer calls out criticism of Jimin’s new song
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snub royal mothers?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snub royal mothers?
'Succession' star Brian Cox expresses support for women of Iran

'Succession' star Brian Cox expresses support for women of Iran
Netflix‘s ‘The Glory’ star Lee Do Hyun reveals the show’s scariest scene

Netflix‘s ‘The Glory’ star Lee Do Hyun reveals the show’s scariest scene
John Boyega on 'Star Wars': 'Finally comfortable'

John Boyega on 'Star Wars': 'Finally comfortable'