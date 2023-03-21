Emily Atack ditches blonde locks for Marilyn Monroe-inspired look

 
Emily Atack debuted her brand new hairstyle and fans cannot stop drawing similarities with Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe.

The Inbetweeners actress, 33, took the internet by storm as she shared her new pictures flaunting her new chic blonde short 'do.

Emily took to her Instagram Stories on Monday and dropped new selfies taken in a car, where her usual long blonde tresses were pinned up off her face in an old-school curly up-do.

The former I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! star also shared some classy black-and-white images to the online collection.

Emily first debuted her blonde curls earlier this month, with her fans and famous friends rushing to compliment the star on her natural look.

Emily recently starred in a BBC documentary, in which she explored why she was blamed for being the victim of sexual harassment.

