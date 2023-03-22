 
Wednesday Mar 22 2023
Tyler Perry promised Meghan Markle to 'keep her safe' in America

Wednesday Mar 22, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turned to friend Tyler Perry in order to seek refuge amid peak COVID-19.

After losing their security, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex phoned their American friend, who then offered them his house in California.

Recalling the day, Harry writes in ‘Spare’: “FaceTiming with him, Meg and I were trying to put on a brave face, but we were both a mess. Tyler saw. He asked what was up."

He adds: "We gave him the highlights, the loss of security, the borders closing. Nowhere to turn. Whoa. OK, that’s a lot. But…just breathe. Breathe. That was the problem. We couldn’t breathe. Look…take my house. What? My house in Los Angeles. It’s gated, it’s secure—you’ll be safe there. I’ll keep you safe.”

