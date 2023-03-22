 
Wednesday Mar 22 2023
Prince Harry wanted to tell 'Willy' as Archie took his 'first steps'

Wednesday Mar 22, 2023

Prince Harry admits their refuge abode in America felt very much like home.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals he and Meghan Markle greatly enjoyed staying at friend Tyler Perry’s house, where son Archie also took his first steps.

He pens: “Within a week Tyler’s house felt like home. Archie took his first steps in the garden a couple of months later, at the height of the global pandemic lockdown."

He continues: "We clapped, hugged him, cheered. I thought, for a moment, how nice it would be to share the news with Grandpa or Uncle Willy.”

