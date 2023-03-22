 
'Grey's Anatomy' alum Giacomo Gianniotti roped in for Netflix Italian series 'Inganno'

Grey's Anatomy alum Giacomo Gianniotti is roped in to star in upcoming Netflix Italian series, Inganno.

The latest Netflix series is an adaptation of the U.K. TV series Gold Digger that was termed as a "toyboy thriller" by the British press.

The storyline revolves around a "passionate and turbulent relationship between an older woman and a man who is half her age. In this case the affair disrupts and subverts Italian social and family norms," cited from Variety.

Giacomo Gianniotti, who played Dr. Andrew DeLuca on Grey’s Anatomy, will play the role of young man named Elia.

Whereas, veteran Italian stage and screen actress Monica Guerritore will star as the rich older woman named Gabriella.

The series, that starts shooting this week on the Amalfi coast, is directed by Neapolitan auteur Pappi Corsicato. It is written by Teresa Ciabatti, Eleonora Cimpanelli, Flaminia Gressi, and Michela Straniero.

The show will be streamed as Netflix Original in 2024.

