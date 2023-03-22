Minnie Driver recalls working in Good Will Hunting: ‘great experience’

 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 22 2023
Wednesday Mar 22, 2023

Minnie Driver has recently discussed about Good Will Hunting 25 years after its release.

“That genuinely is a classic,” said the 53-year-old in a new interview with Yahoo Entertainment.

Elaborating on how she and her co-stars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon didn’t realise at the time, Minnie shared, “We were just kids just having a great time making this really a fantastic story.”

“They were exhausted, laughing, hilarious, cracking jokes on set,” commented the actress.

Minnie, who is currently busy promoting her new podcast, The Lesser Dead, mentioned, “We were just having a great time and being in love and loving each other and I don't know, it was great.”

“It repeatedly appears on sort of in the top 100 movies, best movies ever made. It was great,” she remarked.

For the unversed, the actress received her first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Good Will Hunting.

Speaking of her acting career, Minnie pointed out, “It’s pinch me moment that I am still here working.”

“I'm not addicted to anything. I've kept some level of sanity. I'm actually just still here and recognisable,” she added.

