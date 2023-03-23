 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry felt 'absurdity' in being financially 'cut off' from King Charles

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

Prince Harry admits he felt ashamed of being financially dependent on his father, King Charles III.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex talks about his feelings as the new monarch cut down his security back in 2020.

He pens: “I recognized the absurdity, a man in his mid-thirties being financially cut off by his father. But Pa wasn’t merely my father, he was my boss, my banker, my comptroller, keeper of the purse strings throughout my adult life.”

He adds : “Cutting me off therefore meant firing me, without redundancy pay, and casting me into the void after a lifetime of service. More, after a lifetime of rendering me otherwise unemployable.

