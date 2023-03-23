Mindy Kaling receives National Medal of Arts from Joe Biden, ‘it didn’t feel real’

Mindy Kaling received the prestigious National Medal of Arts, presented by U.S. President Joe Biden, on behalf of the National Endowment for the Arts on Tuesday.

Kaling, the creator of hit TV series including The Mindy Project and Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, visited the White House to receive the honor.

Reacting to her newest achievement, the Office star, 43, turned to her Instagram handle and penned a note of gratitude and dedicated her award to her late mother Swati Chokalingam.

Sharing the pictures from the ceremony, Kaling wrote, “A little while ago, I got a call from Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson that the National Endowment of the Arts and the office of the President wanted to give me the National Medal of Arts for my work in television and as an author. I’m still processing how to receive the news.”



For the occasion, Kaling channeled the spring vibes as she opted for purple minidress and sky high matching pumps.

“Yesterday, I went with my family to receive the medal at the White House. To hear the President speak about my parents, their journey to the United States, my late mother’s dreams for me, and the power of comedy to make people understand each other was almost too much to take in. It didn’t feel real!” she continued.

“I mean, I was sitting next to GLADYS KNIGHT. I guess I just want to express my heartfelt gratitude to @potus, @neaarts and @kamalaharris. And to say I promise to spend the rest of my life earning this medal because I don’t feel like I’ve earned it yet,” wrote Kaling.

“I wish my mom could have been there, but what are you gonna do. Nothing is perfect, but yesterday was pretty close,” she concluded. “I love everyone. Thanks @katelinden, Vinay Reddy and @picsschmicks for helping it all happen.”

In addition to Kaling, other honourees on hand to receive the prestigious award included singers Bruce Springsteen and Gladys Knight, actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and fashion designer Vera Wang.