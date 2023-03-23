 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 23 2023
Christina Ricci opens up about challenges to film Yellowjackets 2 with a newborn

Christina Ricci has recently explained how difficult it was for her to film season two of Yellowjackets with a newborn.

Speaking to E! News, Ricci, who welcomed baby girl with husband Mark Hampton, opened up on balancing Yellowjackets and her Netflix series Wednesday while taking care of her newborn.

“It has been really fun,” said Ricci.

The actress stated, “I've been very busy, which is great and also hard with family and children and working all that out with a newborn.”

“But it's great, it was really good,” remarked the Casper star.

Not only Ricci, other mum in the bloc was Melanie Lynskey who plays adult Shauna in season two discussed about her challenges while coordinating childcare for her four-year-old daughter.

“I was like, ‘Oh, I get some time off I guess’. And they said, ‘No, you've got to go do all this publicity’. So, then I had to bring my daughter with me cause my husband was working,” added Lynskey.

Meanwhile, Yellowjackets 2 will make its on-air debut on March 26.

