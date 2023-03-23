 
Showbiz
Thursday Mar 23 2023
Zayed Khan announces comback to silver screen after '12 years'

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

Zayed Khan was last seen in film 'Love Breakups Zindagi' in 2011

The Mein Hoon Na star Zayed Khan, who has been quite lost from the film industry for a while now, has finally announced his comeback after a hiatus of 12 years.

Taking to his Instagram account, Zayed shared his extremely stunning and dapper photos to announce his new film.

He wrote: “Hello people! With your love and support, it's been “20 years” for me in the industry. As then, once again I’m excited to tell you guys that my new movie is just around the corner and I can’t wait to share it with you guys. Now, the next 20 years are gonna be Kick***.”

Even though, the actor was away from the big screen, he still kept his presence and charm alive with his jaw-dropping photoshoots. He has been treating fans with his sharp and handsome pictures on and off.

According to News18, Khan made his acting debut in 2003 opposite Esha Deol with film Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne. Later, he made himself a prominent part of the entertainment industry by playing some strong roles in films like; Fight Club: Members Only, Mission Istanbul, Anjaana Anjaani, Yuvvraaj, Blue and Das.

Zayed Khan last featured in romantic-comedy drama Love Breakups Zindagi in 2011 alongside Diya Mirza. 

