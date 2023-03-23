Atif Aslam announces arrival of 'new queen' of his heart

Atif Aslam during a concert. — Instagram/atifaslam

Singer Atif Aslam announced on Thursday that a “new queen” of his heart has arrived with the birth of his daughter Halima.

“Finally, the wait is over. The new queen of my heart has arrived,” shared the Aadat singer on Instagram.

Atif shared that his wife Sara and the baby “are fine” and urged his followers to remember the family in their prayers.

“Ramadan Mubarak from Halima Atif Aslam,” said the singer.

Attif married his wife Sara in 2013 and has two sons with her. Their older son Ahad was born in 2014 and the younger one in 2019.

Halima is the couple’s first daughter.