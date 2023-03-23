 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 23 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group Ateez drops new Japanese single

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

Both of the songs give a message of hope and positivity to their fans
Both of the songs give a message of hope and positivity to their fans

K-pop band Ateez dropped their second Japanese single on March 21st named Limitless. The single will include the title track of the same name and the B-side called Diamond.

Both of the songs give a message of hope and positivity to their fans. They will also be holding an encore show in Seoul on April 28th and 29th.

The group came out with their Korean comeback in December 2022 called Spin-Off: From The Witness. It was their first-ever single album and it included four tracks with the lead track being called Halazia.

The other songs were remixes of their older releases like I’m The One Eden-ary Remix, Win June One Remix and Take Me Home IDIOTAPE Remix. It also included an outro called Bluebird.

The single album debuted on the Billboard 200 in January at No. 8, which makes it their second album to do so. Their other comeback which also previously debuted on the chart was The World EP. 1: Movement.

More From Entertainment:

BTS’ Jimin’s new songs considered unfit for broadcast

BTS’ Jimin’s new songs considered unfit for broadcast
'Euphoria' actor Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on how she got into industry

'Euphoria' actor Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on how she got into industry
Kelly Ripa husband was 'insanely jealous'

Kelly Ripa husband was 'insanely jealous'

Netflix 'Wednesday' star Christina Ricci drops hints of returning to series

Netflix 'Wednesday' star Christina Ricci drops hints of returning to series
‘The Glory’ actress Shin Ye Eun reveals how the show changed her life

‘The Glory’ actress Shin Ye Eun reveals how the show changed her life
Kim Kardashian 'embarrassed' over reports her family is banned from 2023 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian 'embarrassed' over reports her family is banned from 2023 Met Gala
Halle Bailey recalls spending 13 hours underwater while filming 'The Little Mermaid'

Halle Bailey recalls spending 13 hours underwater while filming 'The Little Mermaid'
Jimin from BTS reveals teaser for his lead track

Jimin from BTS reveals teaser for his lead track
K-pop groups TXT and New Jeans set to perform at Lollapalooza

K-pop groups TXT and New Jeans set to perform at Lollapalooza

King Charles making 'huge mistake' by shunning Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet?

King Charles making 'huge mistake' by shunning Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet?
Blackpink’s Jisoo breaks record ahead of solo debut

Blackpink’s Jisoo breaks record ahead of solo debut
‘Mission: Impossible 8’ sees return of THIS actor from first movie’s vault scene

‘Mission: Impossible 8’ sees return of THIS actor from first movie’s vault scene