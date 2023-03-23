K-pop group Ateez drops new Japanese single

Both of the songs give a message of hope and positivity to their fans

K-pop band Ateez dropped their second Japanese single on March 21st named Limitless. The single will include the title track of the same name and the B-side called Diamond.

Both of the songs give a message of hope and positivity to their fans. They will also be holding an encore show in Seoul on April 28th and 29th.

The group came out with their Korean comeback in December 2022 called Spin-Off: From The Witness. It was their first-ever single album and it included four tracks with the lead track being called Halazia.

The other songs were remixes of their older releases like I’m The One Eden-ary Remix, Win June One Remix and Take Me Home IDIOTAPE Remix. It also included an outro called Bluebird.

The single album debuted on the Billboard 200 in January at No. 8, which makes it their second album to do so. Their other comeback which also previously debuted on the chart was The World EP. 1: Movement.