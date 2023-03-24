Prince Harry believed Palace could never take his 'real uniform' after title strip

 
Prince Harry is opening up about the time Buckingham Palace took all of his military patronages away.

In 2020, months into his move to America, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were stripped of their honorary titles after a review.

Pained by the decision, the Duke of Sussex writes in ‘Spare’: “They took it all away, I thought, even my military associations. I’d no longer be captain general of the Royal Marines, a title handed down by my grandfather. I’d no longer be permitted to wear my ceremonial military uniform. I told myself they could never take away my real uniform, or my real military status.”

He continues: “But still. Furthermore, the statement continued, we’d no longer be doing any service whatsoever for the Queen. They made it sound as if there’d been an agreement between us. There was nothing of the sort.”

