Prince William’s secret visit to Poland: Here’s all you need to know

Prince of Wales, Prince William arrived in Warsaw as part of a two-day trip to Poland to thank British and Polish troops involved in the war in Ukraine, as well as to learn more about how the country has cared for displaced Ukrainian refugees.



Day One

The Prince of Wales carried out engagements in Rzeszow where he heard about the support that British and Polish military personnel have been providing to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Prince firstly visited the 3rd Brigade Territorial Defence Force who have been heavily involved in providing support to Ukraine. Whilst at the base, he met the Polish Defence Minister, Mariusz Blaszczak, and spoke to Polish and British troops about the strong companionship they have formed since working together to support Ukraine.

Following this, the Prince visited a British army base in Rzeszow to meet with British military personnel and learn more about the work they have been carrying out with the Polish Armed Forces to deliver support to Ukraine.

The personnel are predominantly made up of Royal Artillery, plus an augmentation force drawn from different regiments across the UK.

In the evening, Prince William carried out his first engagement in Warsaw when he visited an accommodation centre which is currently housing around 300 Ukrainian women and children who have fled Ukraine and are currently less integrated into Polish communities.

The centre was previously used as an office building before being turned into accommodation. At the centre residents have access to two meals per day and a range of services including Polish language lessons, employment support, a children’s play area, psychological support and kickboxing classes which are delivered by a Ukrainian coach who also fled to Poland.

During the visit, His Royal Highness was met by the Mayor of Warsaw before hearing from residents about their experience of moving to Poland. He also met volunteers who have been supporting those who have been displaced and sorting donations that the centre has received from members of the Polish community for distribution via a ‘free shop’.

Day Two

On his second day in Poland, the Prince laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw’s Pilsudski Square, a monument dedicated to Polish soldiers who have lost their lives in conflict. Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth and the Late Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip laid a wreath at the Tomb during their state visit to Poland in 1996.

His Royal Highness then travelled to the Presidential Palace for a meeting with the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, where he expressed his thanks to the Polish people for their ongoing generosity and hospitality in these turbulent times.

The trip concluded with a visit by the Prince to the Hala Koszyki Food Hall where he spoke to young Ukrainian refugees who, since fleeing Ukraine, have settled in Warsaw and have found employment or are continuing their studies.

Prince William heard about their experience of settling into life in Poland as well as their hopes for the future.

Members of the Polish community who have hosted displaced Ukrainians were also present and the Prince heard from them about their experience of the refugee crisis and thanked them and their families for their hospitality and kindness.