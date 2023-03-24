Gwyneth Paltrow team present court security 'treats' at ski crash trial

A judge has declined an offer from actress Gwyneth Paltrow's legal team to "bring in treats" for courtroom security at her trial in Utah.

The bizarre request incited the judge to say "thank you, but no thank you".

The Shakespeare In Love actress is standing trial for causing a collision that left retired eye doctor Terry Sanderson, 76 with a slight brain injury.

The doctor is seeking $300,000 (£244,000) in damages. Paltrow has denied responsibility for the crash in February 2016 and countersued.

However in a strange turn of events, ahead of testimony on the third day of the Oscar winner's civil trial in Park City, her attorney Steve Owens said: "Private security for my client wanted to bring in treats for the bailiffs for how helpful they've been."

"So, I wanted to do that transparently and see if there are any objections," he added.

Lawyers for Mr Sanderson swiftly objected, prompting Judge Kent Holmberg to say: "OK, there's an objection so thank you, but no thank you."

However, the judge added that both benches can "decide to do that later" if they wished.

It's unclear what treats her team was prepared to offer.