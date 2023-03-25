 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Jay-Z's net worth soars to $2.5 billion

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

Jay-Zs net worth soars to $2.5 billion
Jay-Z's net worth soars to $2.5 billion

Jay-Z’s net worth rose to $2.5 billion, according to a new Forbes report published Friday.

While the report did not offer much detail it observed that the rapper’s fortune reaches far beyond music. Through his business undertakings Jay-Z became the first hip-hop billionaire.

“Even in a year without a tour or album release, Jay-Z mints millions from his Armand de Brignac champagne and D’Usse cognac,” the report says.

“The Brooklyn-born rapper was crowned hip-hop’s first billionaire by Forbes in 2019, thanks to a sprawling and diversified empire,” taking not of assets from his Roc Nation entertainment and sports empire to a fine-art collection including works by Jean-Michel Basquiat.

In February, Jay Z performed “God Did” at the Grammy Awards with DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend.

At the time the report was released he resolved a months-long legal battle with Barcardi over his D’ussé Cognac brand that saw the beverage giant acquiring a majority stake reportedly worth about $750 million — which was a key in increasing his net worth.

Jay-Z is the founder of Manhattan-based conglomerate talent and entertainment agency Roc Nation. As CEO of Def Jam Recordings he has been central to the creative and commercial success of artists including Kanye West, Rihanna, and J. Cole.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s contrasting fashion choices laid bare

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s contrasting fashion choices laid bare
Millie Bobby Brown locks publishing deal for debut novel ‘Nineteen Steps’

Millie Bobby Brown locks publishing deal for debut novel ‘Nineteen Steps’
Brian Cox admits 'Succession' had a 'shelf life'

Brian Cox admits 'Succession' had a 'shelf life'
Bill Maher takes apart Hollywood's Nepo babies

Bill Maher takes apart Hollywood's Nepo babies
Olivia Wilde logs a win in custody battle with Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde logs a win in custody battle with Jason Sudeikis
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes fails to woo major TV studios?

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes fails to woo major TV studios?
Kourtney Kardashian shuts down ‘retirement’ trolls, ‘that would be nice’

Kourtney Kardashian shuts down ‘retirement’ trolls, ‘that would be nice’
Cillian Murphy starrer 'Oppenheimer' will be Christopher Nolan's longest film

Cillian Murphy starrer 'Oppenheimer' will be Christopher Nolan's longest film

A look at British monarchs cancelled trips

A look at British monarchs cancelled trips
Jeremy Renner reunites with snowplow after accident, ‘feels like the Green Mile’

Jeremy Renner reunites with snowplow after accident, ‘feels like the Green Mile’
Dwayne The Rock Johnson gets a ‘makeover’ by his daughters: Watch

Dwayne The Rock Johnson gets a ‘makeover’ by his daughters: Watch
Gisele Bündchen returns to modelling after interview about Tom Brady split

Gisele Bündchen returns to modelling after interview about Tom Brady split