David Beckham mocked by his wife Victoria for his latest stunt

Saturday Mar 25 2023
Saturday Mar 25, 2023

Victoria Beckham delighted fans on Sunday as she openly mocked her husband David Beckham during a lowkey couples' workout session together with trainer Bobby Rich.

The former Spice girl and current fashion designer does not miss any opportunity to poke fun at the legendary footballer, sharing another hilarious post about the couple's workout session.

The smitten couple got stuck into a weekend workout at a private London gym. The former Spice girl appeared making fun of the former England Captain who ditched his shirt for an intense workout session.

Turning to Instagram, Brooklyn's mother shared a picture of herself alongside David Beckham who appeared topless, captioning: "While one of us works really hard… the other one looks great not doing much."

David Beckham latest stunt of flaunting his fit physique and diverse tattoo became a joke for his wife as Victoria captured the moment and appeared taking jibe at him to delight fans.

