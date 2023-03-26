Ministers urge Imran Khan to publicly declare Tyrian as daughter

A file photo of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah along with federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a presser. — APP

Sanaullah accuses Khan of making false statements at significant site of Minar-e-Pakistan

Says Khan's apparent animosity and slogans against US were only a ploy.

Marriyum says time to get real freedom from "instigator and terrorist" Imran Khan had come.

Coming down hard on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for causing "chaos and anarchy" in the country, the federal ministers have insisted the deposed prime minister publicly admit that Tyrian White was his daughter and declare the number of gifts he took from Toshakhana, The News reported.



Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah termed Khan a traitor while accusing him of making false statements at the significant site of Minar-e-Pakistan monument. He said the PTI chief should not have been allowed to hold a rally at the historical site due to his anti-state activities.

Sanaullah said that Khan was fully hand in glove with the US, and his apparent animosity and slogans against the US were only a ploy as his current stance was not focused on anti-America narrative.

The minister further stated that the PTI chief wanted real freedom from Constitution, law, state gift depository, foreign funding and Tyrian White cases. He said the Khan wanted the freedom to make every institution and its leader his subservient and the nation had seen his movement earlier at the D-Chowk.

Separately, while talking to a private TV channel, Sanaullah said the coalition government would not bow down to the stubborn attitude of the PTI chairman. He said Khan was continuously challenging the writ of the state, adding that he had been spreading chaos in the country for the last eleven months.

The minister advised the PTI chief to correct his attitude as he had disregarded the political traditions of the country. If he [Imran] considers himself a politician, he should try to solve political crisis by sitting with political forces, he added.

He said that Imran Khan should face his cases and appear before the courts without creating chaos. He said all other politicians had appeared in courts in the past. It was on record that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was politically victimised, but despite facing the political storm, it did not try to cause political instability in the country.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, taking a dig at Khan, said on Saturday the time to get real freedom from the "instigator and terrorist" Imran Khan had come.

She said the former premier should tell the participants in the rally at Minar-e-Pakistan about his prohibited foreign funding, Toshakhana gifts theft and Tyrian White.

Taking to Twitter, Marriyum said Imran Khan should tell the nation about his four years of misrule, which plunged the country into an unprecedented inflation, unemployment and destruction. The minister said a person, who looted the country and pushed it into the mire of destruction and division, could not salvage it as he was only a fraud and a terrorist.

She said the real freedom narrative, which started from the [taunts] of neutral animals, the indefinite extension offer to the-then army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa came all the way to implicate Shehbaz Sharif and Mohsin Naqvi’s role in his [Imran] ouster and finally concluded at seeking pardons from the United States.

She said the narrative of real freedom had been buried and its funeral would be held tonight [Saturday night]. The time had come for getting real freedom from the instigator terrorist, she added.