Kim Kardashian takes fans through steps of her morning weight workout

Kim Kardashian has showed off her toned body in new morning workout video.

The 42-year-old appears to be a fitness diva in new video which she shared on her Instagram Story Sunday.

The mother-of-four looked stunning as she showcased her fit figure in a black top and leggings during a grueling workout session. She wore a little makeup and styled her hair in a loose updo with tendrils in front.

The Kardashians star updated her millions of followers writing, 'It's been three months now working out with @senada.greca.'



She described her activities in a lengthy note: "We lift weights for two hours daily and do 5 or 6 days a week,' she explained as she place a bar loaded with 40 pounds of weight on her shoulders and began to squat with one heel lifted off the floor in what she and her trainer call a 'split stance good morning."

She also explained her goal: "My goal was to gain muscle and be strong and I see such a difference already. I'm proud of our commitment together. It always starts with small goals."

Kim appeared to be a professional athlete as she placed a red exercise band around one leg to provide added resistance as she placed her feet together and then squatted with her legs hip width apart.