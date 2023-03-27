 
entertainment
Monday Mar 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle asked Harry to check ‘BBC’ for Queen on plane to Scotland

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 27, 2023

Prince Harry reveals Meghan Markle broke the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s demise as he boarded a plane to Scotland.

The Duke of Sussex jetted off to meet his ailing grandmother while he received a text message from his wife.

Recalling the call, Harry pens: “As the plane began its descent, my phone lit up. A text from Meg. Call me the moment you get this. I checked the BBC website. Granny was gone. Pa was King. I put on my black tie, walked off the plane into a thick mist, sped in a borrowed car to Balmoral.”

He continues: “Hunched against the cold, I hurried into the foyer. Aunt Anne was there to greet me. I hugged her. Where’s Pa and Willy? And Camilla? Gone to Birkhall, she said. She asked if I wanted to see Granny. Yes…I do”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry received 'condolences' from Britons on commercial flight from Scotland

Prince Harry received 'condolences' from Britons on commercial flight from Scotland
Prince Harry spills REAL reason Meghan Markle was not allowed at Queen deathbed

Prince Harry spills REAL reason Meghan Markle was not allowed at Queen deathbed
Meghan Markle wrote love poem for Harry on being ‘Spare’

Meghan Markle wrote love poem for Harry on being ‘Spare’
Meghan Markle was told to have ‘skin to skin’ contact with baby Lilibet

Meghan Markle was told to have ‘skin to skin’ contact with baby Lilibet
Snoop Dogg reacts to Chris Rock's bitting joke: 'Chris Rock is my friend'

Snoop Dogg reacts to Chris Rock's bitting joke: 'Chris Rock is my friend'
Kim Kardashian's daughter North West is getting her own skin care and toy line

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West is getting her own skin care and toy line
'Love Island' star Ekin-Su Culculoglu is filing lawsuit against clothing brand Oh Polly

'Love Island' star Ekin-Su Culculoglu is filing lawsuit against clothing brand Oh Polly
Blac Chyna on how she reacted to Tyga and Kylie Jenner's relationship in 2014

Blac Chyna on how she reacted to Tyga and Kylie Jenner's relationship in 2014
Bindi Irwin shares some glimpse into daughter's second birthday celebration

Bindi Irwin shares some glimpse into daughter's second birthday celebration
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to appear on balcony with senior royals?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to appear on balcony with senior royals?
King Charles issues warning to disgruntled royals?

King Charles issues warning to disgruntled royals?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'trapped', claims royal expert

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'trapped', claims royal expert