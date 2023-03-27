Meghan Markle asked Harry to check ‘BBC’ for Queen on plane to Scotland

Prince Harry reveals Meghan Markle broke the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s demise as he boarded a plane to Scotland.



The Duke of Sussex jetted off to meet his ailing grandmother while he received a text message from his wife.

Recalling the call, Harry pens: “As the plane began its descent, my phone lit up. A text from Meg. Call me the moment you get this. I checked the BBC website. Granny was gone. Pa was King. I put on my black tie, walked off the plane into a thick mist, sped in a borrowed car to Balmoral.”

He continues: “Hunched against the cold, I hurried into the foyer. Aunt Anne was there to greet me. I hugged her. Where’s Pa and Willy? And Camilla? Gone to Birkhall, she said. She asked if I wanted to see Granny. Yes…I do”