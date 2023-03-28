 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Mar 28 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles son Prince Harry staying with pop legend Elton John in Windsor?

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

King Charles son Prince Harry staying with pop legend Elton John in Windsor?

Prince Harry may be staying with pop legend Elton John in Windsor whilst in the UK for their legal battle against Associated Newspapers, according to a royal expert.

Ingrid Seward, during her appearance on Good Morning Britain, has claimed that the Duke of Sussex could be bunking in with the singer in Windsor.

The royal expert was asked by host of the show, Richard Madeley, if she believed it to be strange that the Duke of Sussex would not meet with his father King Charles after the monarch issued a statement that he was "too busy" to see Harry, and also whether he was devising a plan to upstage his father, who was supposed to be travelling on a state visit to France.

Seward responded as saying : "He's probably been in conversation with Elton John - they probably even flew over here together, Harry could even be staying with him in Windsor."

She added: "They probably decided for both of them to go and Harry's lawyers wanted him to go and I don't think that Harry would have even known that his father was going on a state visit. That sounds strange but that's Harry for you."

Richard went on to state: "Well that's the royal family for you, they're not like us are they?"

Frogmore Cottage will reportedly remain the Sussexes' official residence in Windsor for a few more weeks. It is located just a short walk away from Adelaide Cottage, where Prince and Princess Kate live with their children.

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group Apink discuss their upcoming album

K-pop group Apink discuss their upcoming album
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s marriage on the verge of divorce? Deets inside

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s marriage on the verge of divorce? Deets inside
Yeji from K-pop group Itzy reveals her motto

Yeji from K-pop group Itzy reveals her motto
Jimin from BTS tops Spotify’s Global Songs chart

Jimin from BTS tops Spotify’s Global Songs chart
Jimin from BTS earns his highest entry on Billboard Hot 100

Jimin from BTS earns his highest entry on Billboard Hot 100
Harry Styles poses with members from BTS

Harry Styles poses with members from BTS
Beyoncé’s ‘Cuff It’ surpasses her hit track ‘Halo’

Beyoncé’s ‘Cuff It’ surpasses her hit track ‘Halo’
'John Wick' star argues for spinoff show

'John Wick' star argues for spinoff show
'Daredevil: Born Again' actor confirms season 2

'Daredevil: Born Again' actor confirms season 2

Kim Kardashian posts 'first ever' throwback selfie with sister Khloe amid criticism

Kim Kardashian posts 'first ever' throwback selfie with sister Khloe amid criticism
Taylor Swift shares a sweet moment with Ice Spice on stage

Taylor Swift shares a sweet moment with Ice Spice on stage
Miley Cyrus credits fans for ‘Flowers’ success, releases ‘Jaded’ backyard session

Miley Cyrus credits fans for ‘Flowers’ success, releases ‘Jaded’ backyard session