King Charles son Prince Harry staying with pop legend Elton John in Windsor?

Prince Harry may be staying with pop legend Elton John in Windsor whilst in the UK for their legal battle against Associated Newspapers, according to a royal expert.

Ingrid Seward, during her appearance on Good Morning Britain, has claimed that the Duke of Sussex could be bunking in with the singer in Windsor.

The royal expert was asked by host of the show, Richard Madeley, if she believed it to be strange that the Duke of Sussex would not meet with his father King Charles after the monarch issued a statement that he was "too busy" to see Harry, and also whether he was devising a plan to upstage his father, who was supposed to be travelling on a state visit to France.

Seward responded as saying : "He's probably been in conversation with Elton John - they probably even flew over here together, Harry could even be staying with him in Windsor."

She added: "They probably decided for both of them to go and Harry's lawyers wanted him to go and I don't think that Harry would have even known that his father was going on a state visit. That sounds strange but that's Harry for you."

Richard went on to state: "Well that's the royal family for you, they're not like us are they?"

Frogmore Cottage will reportedly remain the Sussexes' official residence in Windsor for a few more weeks. It is located just a short walk away from Adelaide Cottage, where Prince and Princess Kate live with their children.

