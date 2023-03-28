 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Mar 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Hilary Duff addresses Neil Patrick Harris’ devastating How I Met Your Father cameo

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

Hilary Duff addresses Neil Patrick Harris’ devastating How I Met Your Father cameo
Hilary Duff addresses Neil Patrick Harris’ devastating How I Met Your Father cameo

Hilary Duff has recently opened up about Neil Patrick Harris’ disastrous How I Met Your Father cameo.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Hilary talked about Neil’s cameo, which will return as Barney Stinson on Tuesday’s episode of the spin-off series.

“He had so much to do that day, he had pages and pages of dialogue, and everything that could go wrong went wrong,” said the 35-year-old actress.

Recalling the day, The Perfect Man star continued, “Some crew guy got hurt and there was an ambulance, it was pouring down rain, of course on the only night that we had him, and we’re outside, and we’d already shot stuff leading up to this night where it wasn’t raining.”

“Thankfully it didn’t even look like it was raining, but my makeup artist would come in and she’s like, ‘You’re covered in rain, your face is so wet. I don’t know how we can’t tell on camera,’” explained the Agent Cody Banks actress.

Hilary revealed that the experience “was so funny that she broke laughing 100 times”.

While discussing about Neil, Hilary added, “But he’s just the best sport, and it was a dream to have him on.”

On other hand, Neil praised the director of the series to “carry on with a great postured confidence”.

“Given all of the strangeness of the circumstances, it just still felt like we were making good content,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, How I Met Your Father’s season two mid-season finale will premiere on Hulu on March 28.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles becomes Colonel-in-Chief of Corps of Royal Engineers

King Charles becomes Colonel-in-Chief of Corps of Royal Engineers
James Gunn teases 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3'

James Gunn teases 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3'
'John Wick' chief not in mood to close gun-fu franchise

'John Wick' chief not in mood to close gun-fu franchise
Prince Harry attends UK court again in phone-tapping and privacy case

Prince Harry attends UK court again in phone-tapping and privacy case
Blake Lively hilariously trolls fan at Wrexham game, video goes viral

Blake Lively hilariously trolls fan at Wrexham game, video goes viral

Jonathan Majors gets legal counsel: Not pursue action against 'girlfriend'

Jonathan Majors gets legal counsel: Not pursue action against 'girlfriend'
Gwyneth Paltrow ski accident trial goes viral

Gwyneth Paltrow ski accident trial goes viral
Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ gets fall release date

Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ gets fall release date
Chris Pine hopes ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ will ‘make people feel better’

Chris Pine hopes ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ will ‘make people feel better’
Jennifer Aniston reflects on wearing ‘beautiful’ desi lehenga in ‘Murder Mystery 2’

Jennifer Aniston reflects on wearing ‘beautiful’ desi lehenga in ‘Murder Mystery 2’
‘John Wick 5’ back on the drawing board after box-office triumph

‘John Wick 5’ back on the drawing board after box-office triumph
Jennifer Lopez shares sweet PDA moment with Ben Affleck at ‘Air’ premiere

Jennifer Lopez shares sweet PDA moment with Ben Affleck at ‘Air’ premiere