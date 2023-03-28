Hilary Duff addresses Neil Patrick Harris’ devastating How I Met Your Father cameo

Hilary Duff has recently opened up about Neil Patrick Harris’ disastrous How I Met Your Father cameo.



Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Hilary talked about Neil’s cameo, which will return as Barney Stinson on Tuesday’s episode of the spin-off series.

“He had so much to do that day, he had pages and pages of dialogue, and everything that could go wrong went wrong,” said the 35-year-old actress.

Recalling the day, The Perfect Man star continued, “Some crew guy got hurt and there was an ambulance, it was pouring down rain, of course on the only night that we had him, and we’re outside, and we’d already shot stuff leading up to this night where it wasn’t raining.”

“Thankfully it didn’t even look like it was raining, but my makeup artist would come in and she’s like, ‘You’re covered in rain, your face is so wet. I don’t know how we can’t tell on camera,’” explained the Agent Cody Banks actress.

Hilary revealed that the experience “was so funny that she broke laughing 100 times”.

While discussing about Neil, Hilary added, “But he’s just the best sport, and it was a dream to have him on.”

On other hand, Neil praised the director of the series to “carry on with a great postured confidence”.

“Given all of the strangeness of the circumstances, it just still felt like we were making good content,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, How I Met Your Father’s season two mid-season finale will premiere on Hulu on March 28.