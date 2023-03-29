India to make biopic on Begum Nawazish Ali possibly featuring Mallika Sherawat

Begum Nawazish Ali (L) and Indian actress Mallika Sherawat (R). — Instagram/@mallikasherawat

A biopic on Ali Saleem, popularly known as Begum Nawazish Ali, is under production with the possibility of Indian actress Mallika Sherawat taking the lead role, ABP Live reported.

Ali Saleem is a Pakistani television host, actor, scriptwriter and impressionist who rose to fame for his impersonation of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.



Deepak Pandey, who is the CEO of EORTV, made the announcement of the biopic and said that he wants to see Sherawat leading the role.



"This is a strong story, a story of boldness and courage. The character is multifaceted and needed someone as courageous and undaunted as the Begum thyself. I am planning to approach Mallika Sherawat for this role as she would be apt for a fearless performance like this," said Pandey.

Talking about Begum Nawazish Ali, who was also a participant in Big Boss season 4, said that his background and childhood are interesting but the journey he makes in due course of his life is even more interesting.

"He has interviewed the who's who from business, politics, and entertainment with gusto. He has courted satire and controversy but managed to make a place in the hearts of the common man. His life will make for very compelling content on screen," said Pandey while praising the Pakistani actor.