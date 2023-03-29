 
Wednesday Mar 29 2023
Emily Ratajkowski is 'interested' in meeting Harry Styles 'Again' amid dating rumours: A Source claims

Wednesday Mar 29, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski is interested in meeting Harry Styles again, a source revealed days following the model's steamy kiss with the singer in public in Tokoyo.

On Wednesday, March 29, a source told PEOPLE that Emily Ratajkowski is "having fun" and intends to meet the "Watermelon Sugar" singer again.

The insider further revealed, "She is having fun and enjoys the attention from guys, She hooked up with Harry, but they are not in touch every day. Emily is interested in seeing him again though."

Over the past weekend the model and actress, 31, was spotted kissing the singer, 29, publically in Tokyo.

