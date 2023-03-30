Jonah Hill is expecting first child with girlfriend Olivia Millar

Double congratulations are in order for Jonah Hill and his girlfriend Olivia Millar.

The couple are expecting their first child together and Millar was also spotted wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger.

In photos published by the DailyMail Wednesday, March 29th, 2023, Millar was noticeably sporting a large square-cut diamond ring while leaving The RealReal and Burro in Santa Monica, California on Monday. She also appears to have a baby bump covered by overalls

Moreover, Millar — who co-founded the vintage clothing company Chasseresse with her sister — was seen with Hill at Hawaii children’s store Kokonut Kids in January.

The news of the possible engagement and their growing family comes after the pair was first spotted spending time together in Santa Barbara in September 2022, via People Magazine.

The Oscar-nominated actor was previously engaged to Gianna Santos before calling it quits in October 2020. Hill was then linked to surfer Sarah Brady and shut down claims that the two were engaged in February 2022.

Hill has gone to extreme measures to protect his personal life because, around the same time that the two debuted their relationship, the 21 Jump Street star deleted his social media accounts.

“I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events,” Hill wrote in a statement to Deadline at the time, explaining why he chose not to promote his 2022 mental health documentary, Stutz.