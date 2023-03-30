 
time Thursday Mar 30 2023
Florence Pugh breaks her silence on English accent criticism

time Thursday Mar 30, 2023

Florence Pugh has recently responded to the online trolls who slammed her of putting on an English accent.

During the latest episode of Ed Gamble and James Acaster’s Off Menu podcast, the Don’t Worry Darling star explained how several people think she’s American.

“You do a lot of good accents in films,” said Acaster.

To this, Pugh responded, “Well, I can do northern quite easily, my gran is from Grimsby. So, I grew up taking the piss out of my grandad.”

The podcast host revealed, “The first few things I saw you in, it was all American accents so I thought you were American.”

Pugh, who was born in Oxford, UK, said that a lot of people think “she’s American”.

“So many people think I’m American,” stated the 27-year-old.

The Black Widow actress explained, “Then when I do things publicly, like if I present an award or I’m on a stage talking, they’re like, ‘That is the fakest English accent I have ever heard’. What do you think I- How- What?? How do I sound better?”

When host questioned, “Why would that be a time when you fake an accent?”

Pugh answered, “Sometimes when I’ve done Instagram Stories, [they’re] like, ‘Oh my god, Florence Pugh sounds like she’s putting on an accent’ and I’m like, no, that is me.”

“That’s literally me. So sorry,” she added.

