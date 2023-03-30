 
Thursday Mar 30 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘truly resents’ King Charles, Queen Camilla

time Thursday Mar 30, 2023

Experts have just issued a grave warning regarding Prince Harry’s resentment, and have branded it “pretty natural.”

Body language expert Judi James analyzed the Duke’s behavior in an interview with Express UK.

She explained, “When Harry was quoted as saying, ‘I lost my dad in this process’ in 2022, his choice of words made it sound heart-breakingly final, almost as though Charles had died.”

“It suggested the relationship was over rather than salvageable,” she added.

“Even when he claimed there was ‘a lot to work through’ the phrase sounded like a very bad omen. ‘Working through’ hinted at Charles having to join Harry in some of his soul-searching therapy sessions, which was never going to sound like the kind of idea Charles would view with much enthusiasm.”

Ms James even noted how “Harry describes himself frequently and emphatically as his ‘mother’s son’ and this does more than hint about some pretty natural feelings of resentment towards both Charles and Camilla.”

In light of this, “Watching Camilla take the throne during Charles’s coronation will easily sting Harry badly.”

