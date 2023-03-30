 
time Thursday Mar 30 2023
Lana Del Rey engaged to music manager Evan Winiker

time Thursday Mar 30, 2023

Evan manages artists such as MAX, Daya and Disco Biscuits and he has his own history with music

According to Billboard, American artist Lana Del Rey is reportedly engaged to music manager Evan Winiker. The pair have been seen together in public several times but have mostly kept their relationship under wraps.

Evan is a managing partner at Range Media and has reportedly been dating Lana for a couple of months. Rumours of her engagement began to grow after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on March 1st at the Billboard Women in Music Awards.

Evan manages artists such as MAX, Daya and Disco Biscuits and he has his own history with music as well, having been in a band named Steel Train along with renowned songwriter and producer Jack Antonoff.

Lana has worked with Jack on multiple projects, which include her 2019 album Norman F–king Rockwell as well as the 2021 release Chemtrails Over The Country Club.

