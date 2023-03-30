 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Mar 30 2023
By
Web Desk

Netflix to bring Sports documentaries for sports lovers: Check out the list

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Mar 30, 2023

Netflix to bring Sports documentaries for sports lovers: Check out the list

Netflix is bringing exciting sports documentaries, from tennis, football golf, and basketball, to sports lovers. Check out the list.

Netflix to bring Sports documentaries for sports lovers: Check out the list
  • 1. Break Point (Part 2): Release Date: June 2023
  • 2. Break Point (Season 2): Release Date in 2024
  • 3. Full Swing (Season 2): Release Date in 2024
  • 4. Quarterback (Season 1): Release Date Mid-2023
  • 5. Heart of Invictus (2023): Release Date 2023
  • 6. At Home with the Furys (Season 1): Release Date in 2023
  • 7. Untitled Tour de France series (Season 1): Release Date in 2023
  • 8. Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 6): Release Date in 2024
  • 9. Untitled David Beckham Documentary: To be announced
  • 10. Untitled Six Nations Rugby Docuseries: To be announced
  • 11. Untitled FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Docuseries: To be announced

More From Entertainment:

'Squid Game' actress Hoyeon to star alongside Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander in Korean thriller

'Squid Game' actress Hoyeon to star alongside Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander in Korean thriller
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny confirm romance during latest date in LA?

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny confirm romance during latest date in LA?
Prince Archie's sweet request to Meghan Markle will melt your heart video

Prince Archie's sweet request to Meghan Markle will melt your heart
King Charles receives crown made out of cake, cracks up: WATCH

King Charles receives crown made out of cake, cracks up: WATCH
K-pop group TXT achieve their 8th week on the Billboard 200

K-pop group TXT achieve their 8th week on the Billboard 200
Meghan Markle shares big statement after receiving Gracie Award for Archetypes Podcast

Meghan Markle shares big statement after receiving Gracie Award for Archetypes Podcast
Yeeun from K-pop group CLC discusses her solo debut

Yeeun from K-pop group CLC discusses her solo debut
K-pop group NMIXX take home new award show win

K-pop group NMIXX take home new award show win
BTS’ agency release statement concerning the group’s safety

BTS’ agency release statement concerning the group’s safety
Taylor Swift wins hearts as she makes fan’s dream come true during live show

Taylor Swift wins hearts as she makes fan’s dream come true during live show
K-pop soloist Chungha to leave her agency

K-pop soloist Chungha to leave her agency
Prince Harry appears in court for final day of hearing

Prince Harry appears in court for final day of hearing