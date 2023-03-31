 
time Friday Mar 31 2023
King Charles warns Europe security under threat

time Friday Mar 31, 2023

Berlin: King Charles III called Russia´s war in Ukraine a threat to European democratic values Thursday in the first speech by a monarch to the German parliament but said allies like Britain and Germany can draw courage from their unity.

Speaking mostly in German throughout the 30-minute address, Charles underlined that "the scourge of war is back in Europe, the war of aggression against Ukraine has brought unimaginable suffering on so many innocent people".

"The security of Europe as well as our democratic values are under threat. But the world did not stand idly by... we can draw courage from our unity," he added.

Charles´s first state visit since becoming king after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II last year has been viewed as a bid to build bridges on mainland Europe following Brexit.

The themes of reconciliation and a future ahead forged by common values have featured prominently in his speeches.

Charles has blood ties to Germany, but the two countries fought on opposing sides during two world wars.

Speaking at the Bundestag, he pointed to how far Britain and Germany had come in putting their past behind them as he underlined the common values they now share.

"Together we must be vigilant against threats to our values" and face them down resolutely, he said. (AFP)

