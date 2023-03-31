Prince Harry is ‘too easy to mock’ and ‘a bit stupid’

File Footage

Experts have just called Prince Harry out on being ‘too easy to mock’ and being a ‘bit stupid’.



Spare Us! A Harrody by author Bruno Vincent issued these claims.

His claims were shared with Express UK, and he claimed, “A book that was just filled with bile and hate would be very unpleasant to write and very joyless to read.”

“The target for the book wasn’t necessarily about Harry himself, it was just the whole project of the autobiography. I found it easy to mock.”

Mr Vincent also admitted that while he ‘understands’ the difficult position Prince Harry is in, he still cannot sympathies with his royal upbringing.

He even went as far as to say, “It’s not his fault that he’s basically a bit stupid - it’s not his fault.”