Saturday Apr 01 2023
Stormy Daniels defers ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ interview over ‘security issues’

Saturday Apr 01, 2023

Porn star Stormy Daniels has postponed her interview with Piers Morgan due to “security issues,” Morgan revealed on Friday.

“UPDATE: Unfortunately, Stormy Daniels has had to suddenly postpone our interview tonight due to some security issues that have arisen. Hope she’s OK,” Morgan wrote on Twitter announcing the news.

Details for when the interview will be rescheduled have not yet been released. The interview was originally expected to air on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Friday night.

The exclusive interview was supposed to go on air one day after a New York Grand Jury voted to indict former US President Donald Trump for his role in allegedly paying hush money to Daniels in 2016.

“This evening we contacted Mr. Trump’s attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan D.A.’s Office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal. Guidance will be provided when the arraignment date is selected,” Spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg shared.

Responding to the news of Trump’s indictment Daniels said: “Thank you to everyone for your support and love! I have so many messages coming in that I can’t respond…also don’t want to spill my champagne ???? #Teamstormy merch/autograph orders are pouring in, too! Thank you for that as well but allow a few extra days for shipment.”

