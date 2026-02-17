 
Geo News

Hollywood AI nightmare: Dor Brothers, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt shake industry

Dor Brothers sparks panic with AI film as Cruise–Pitt clip stuns

By
Mariha Ghazal
|

February 17, 2026

Dor Brothers sparks panic with AI film as Cruise–Pitt clip stuns
Dor Brothers sparks panic with AI film as Cruise–Pitt clip stuns

Artificial intelligence has stormed into Hollywood with breathtaking speed and alarming consequences.

What began as experimental novelty has now escalated into a full-blown industry crisis, as viral AI-generated films and hyperrealistic clips of A-list actors force studios, unions, and lawmakers to confront the future of entertainment.

Earlier this week, the Dor Brothers, Berlin-based AI Video Production company, claimed they had produced a “$200,000,000 AI movie in just one day.”

Hollywood AI nightmare: Dor Brothers, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt shake industry

The video, created entirely with generative tools, went viral on X (formerly Twitter), amassing millions of views and sparking debate over whether AI can truly replicate blockbuster filmmaking.

Hollywood AI nightmare: Dor Brothers, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt shake industry

Supporters hailed it as proof of a new era, while skeptics dismissed it as hype.

Hollywood AI nightmare: Dor Brothers, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt shake industry

Regardless, the post underscored how quickly AI is encroaching on traditional production models.

Deepfake Shock: Tom Cruise vs. Brad Pitt in AI combat

If the Dor Brothers’ film was a provocation, the viral AI fight sequence between Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt was a shockwave.

Hollywood AI nightmare: Dor Brothers, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt shake industry

Created with Seedance 2.0, the 15-second clip depicted the two megastars trading blows on a rooftop with uncanny realism.

Variations of the video circulated online, complete with dialogue and camera angles, leaving audiences unsettled.

Hollywood AI nightmare: Dor Brothers, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt shake industry

Screenwriter Rhett Reese (Deadpool & Wolverine) warned bluntly, “It’s likely over for us.”

The clip crystallized Hollywood’s worst fears that AI could convincingly mimic actors without their consent, eroding both creative integrity and livelihoods.

SAG-AFTRA draws line on AI exploitation

In response, SAG-AFTRA has taken a hard line.

The union condemned Seedance 2.0’s use of actors’ likenesses as “blatant infringement” and called for an outright ban on AI creations featuring real movie stars.

It is argued that unauthorized replication of voices and faces undermines performers’ ability to earn a living and strips them of control over their identities.

The guild has worked for several years on AI protections, with demands for strict consent requirements, compensation frameworks and federal safeguards.

Hollywood Divided: Threat or opportunity?

Hollywood is now split between alarm and opportunity.

Unions, screenwriters, and many actors see AI as an existential threat.

They warn of job losses, creative theft and a collapse of artistic value if studios embrace AI without regulation.

Some studios and technologists argue AI can be a powerful tool if used responsibly for previsualization, special effects, or enhancing workflows.

They stress that AI is not yet capable of producing true 4K theatrical-quality films, highlighting its current limitations.

The Road Ahead: 2026 as a defining year for cinema

2026 is shaping up as a pivotal year.

With studios investing billions in AI, unions mobilizing for protection, and viral clips eroding trust, Hollywood faces a defining choice: embrace AI intelligently or risk chaos.

Alex Warren's next big move revealed after Grammy mishap
Alex Warren's next big move revealed after Grammy mishap
Jacob Elordi reveals reason behind his firm anti-social media policy
Jacob Elordi reveals reason behind his firm anti-social media policy
Is Brooklyn Beckham fueling family feud for limelight?
Is Brooklyn Beckham fueling family feud for limelight?
Who is LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER? About the UK Eurovision 2026 representative
Who is LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER? About the UK Eurovision 2026 representative
Samuel L. Jackson's rumoured casting in 'Batman 2' sparks outrage among MCU fans
Samuel L. Jackson's rumoured casting in 'Batman 2' sparks outrage among MCU fans
Tyra Banks shares thrilling update on ‘America's Next Top Model' return
Tyra Banks shares thrilling update on ‘America's Next Top Model' return
Angie Harmon Valentine's Day reveal has fans talking
Angie Harmon Valentine's Day reveal has fans talking
Is Taylor Swift too safe for Jay-Z's next Super Bowl: Insider weighs in
Is Taylor Swift too safe for Jay-Z's next Super Bowl: Insider weighs in