Priscilla Presley to sell $16 million Beverly Hills mansion after 45 years

time Saturday Apr 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Web Desk

Saturday Apr 01, 2023

Priscilla Presley has put her long-time home in Beverly Hills on the market for $15.995 million.

The ex-wife of late Elvis Presley, 74, have called her storybook-style villa in Beverly Hills, California, a home for the past 45 years, per Los Angeles Times.

Priscilla listed the property on the market on Monday, March 27th, 2023, for the first time in nearly four and a half decades, according to the listing with Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland.

Per Mansion Global, last spring, she also parted with another longtime property in nearby Brentwood, selling it after just three weeks on the market for above its asking price.

The outlet detailed that the property is set over an acre of land and tucked away behind double gates, the Mediterranean-style spread is a “true sanctuary offering privacy and seclusion that is so rare today,” reads the listing and it “has been lovingly maintained by the current owner.”

The seven-bedroom property has a number of entertainment spaces, including the formal living room, the dining room and the library, and nearly every room opens out onto the verdant garden, according to the listing.

Outside, a separate guest suite is above the garage, and gardens house a pool and tennis court.

The news of the listing comes as Priscilla is suing her granddaughter Riley Keough over the ownership of the Presley’s Graceland property.

Days after the funeral of her and Elvis’ only child, Lisa Marie Presley, the former actress filed a petition in Los Angeles in January questioning the “authenticity and validity” of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s trust, which removed Priscilla as a co-trustee and put Riley in charge.

