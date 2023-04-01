Andrew Tate says 'I win, no tears' as he begins house arrest

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, who have been moved from custody to house arrest following a ruling by a Romanian judge on Friday, have broken their social media silence soon after being released from the prison.

In the hours following his release, the 36-year-old tweeted several messages out to his millions of followers but few were particularly cryptic.



Tate's returned to Twitter with a smiley face emoji, then he wrote: "God is great".

In his latest tweet, Tate tried to describe the whole situation in few words as he wrote: "I win. No tears," while retweeting a post from February in which he admitted that he "almost cried."



He also shared a video of himself pacing in a room while smoking a cigar, saying: "Since last year I've been in 24-hour lockdown. No yard time."

"Pacing a 3-metre cell with zero electronics or outside contact. Absolute clarity of mind. Real thoughts. Real plans. Vivid pain. One hour home and I can't stand my phone. Some habits die hard. We must defeat Shaytan."

Tristan, Andrew's younger brother, tweeted: "4 months without putting on a pair of alligator shoes. The struggle was real."

The ruling by the Court of Appeal in Bucharest has replaced the two brothers' latest period of custody, which was to end on 29 April. Two associates, Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu, have also been released.

All four have been ordered to stay in the buildings where they live, unless they have judicial permission to leave.

It is to mention here that Andrew and Tristan have been detained since December. They are being investigated on allegations of rape, people trafficking and forming an organised crime group. Both have denied wrongdoing. Lawyers for the Tates argued that keeping them in preventative custody was unnecessarily harsh, when other judicial options such as house arrest were available.