Saturday Apr 01 2023
King Charles willingly avoids Prince Harry as royal family loses all trust in Sussexes?

Saturday Apr 01, 2023

Prince Harry - who has concluded his UK trip and returned to the US after appearing in court on the final day hearing in his claims against a UK's media group - did not see his father during the surprise visit to his homeland.

King Charles III, who's in Germany on his first state overseas visit as monarch, opted not to see his younger son Prince Harry because he did not want to be caught up in any "drama” before his impending coronation, a royal expert has said.

Kinsey Schofield has warned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex if they opted to attend the event on May 6, they would face a tricky reception from their British relatives.

Speaking to Fox Nerws, Kinsey Schofield said it was significant that Charles had decided against meeting up with Harry despite the 38-year-old coming to London for the beginning of his privacy case against Associated Newspapers at London's High Court.

She said: "The king’s diary is typically built months in advance. "But the idea that the king had this time off and chose not to engage with his son tells me that Charles does not trust his boy. He does not want any drama before the coronation, and he clearly thinks Harry’s grievances are petty."

Kinsey claimed: "If Harry and Meghan attend the king’s coronation, they should bring their parkas because things are going to be ice cold," adding that Charles’ unwillingness to make out time for his son "was a stark example of consequence." 

The latest in the Sussex's saga is that King Charles and other members of the royal family have lost all trust in Meghan and Harry, and are having to be extremely careful with what information is shared with the couple as they are now being seen as a potential source of leaks and some feel under threat.

