Queen Camilla may strip Kate Middleton of her favourite tiaras?

There are speculations and rumours that Queen Consort Camilla could stirp Kate Middleton of her favourite tiaras for upcoming coronation.

Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away last year in September at the age of 96, has left the most expensive private collections of jewels and at the heart of it are around 50 stunning tiaras.

What will happen to these tiaras, and who will inherit them, depends on which jewelry collection they come from. This priceless collection of mainly ceremonial items belongs not to a person but to the Crown and whoever is the monarch.

The marvelous royal collection, according to reports, is in itself divided into two portions. The bulk of the items are held in trust by the monarch of the time. And then there is the Queen’s personal collection.

Many of the late Queen's recognisable tiaras are believed to be in her personal collection so, in theory, she could give them to who she wanted.

“It is likely that she would want to pass on items from her private collection to her loved ones,” royal commentator Josh Rom told The Post.

"The bulk of the collection will pass to Charles — with Camilla as his queen consort — and then Kate, so they may not be left anything big [in the will]," the royal commentator added.

There are speculations that Queen Camilla will be hoping to dazzle all the guests at the big event at Westminster Abbey by donning the best jewelry available, but Kate Middleton may not be able to do the same.



There are rumors that Kate will attend with a low profile as the Queen may influenced this decision by deciding to only allow teh Princess of Wales to wear jewelry that Camilla approves.