time Sunday Apr 02 2023
Bruce Lee's daughter pays tribute to brother Brandon Lee on 30th death anniversary

Sunday Apr 02, 2023

Bruce Lees daughter pays tribute to brother Brandon Lee on 30th death anniversary

Brandon Lee's Sister Shannon took to social media on Friday to pay tribute to her brother who died in 1993 on the sets of a film.

Remembering  her brother, who died in 1993 after an accidental shooting while filming "The Crow", she said Brandon lived a "beautiful" life.

Shannon Lee said Brandon had a"too short but beautiful and important" life.

Using her father Bruce Lee's official Twitter account, she said in a video message, "I cannot believe it has been 30 years."

She added, "But here's what I have to say: His beauty, his soul, his intelligence, his creativity is still alive with us, here with us. We are going to be finding ways to celebrate him and bring him further into the consciousness this year and every year going forward."

"Brandon, we love you," Shannon continued. "We miss you so much. And we celebrate your life today. That is what today is."

"It is a celebration of your life, which was beautiful. Too short, but beautiful and important. And we miss you. So please think of Brandon today. Join in celebrating his life."


