Kate Middleton uses ‘secret code’ to discipline her kids in public

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children are still young but they are already starting to get a taste of the royal life.

Their grandfather, King Charles, will reportedly feature his grandchildren Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, with a prominent role at his Coronation.

The children were also prominent during the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year, but Kate had a hard time handling her youngest son, who kept sticking out his tongue at her.

Given that the children will be given quite the attention during the ceremony, the parents would need a trick up their sleeve to calm them down in a very public setting.

According to author Tom Quinn, the Princess of Wales does have a secret code for her children to behave in these circumstances, per the Mirror.

He wrote in his book Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up In The Royal Family, “When Prince Louis misbehaved at the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, for example, by sticking his tongue out at his mother, Kate’s reaction was praised by teams of expert commentators.”

He added, “She apparently used a secret code to calm the children, as she does on occasions — she simply says, ‘Let's take a break’. But as a former staffer explained, the children know these few words carry far more weight than we might imagine.”

According to Coronation rehearsal documents seen by The Times, Kate will be among the working royals taking part in the carriage procession and balcony appearance with her husband. It was reported that “her three children are likely” to join her in the carriage.