Mikayla Nogueira, husband Cody Hawken 'love each other' amid divorce

Mikayla Nogueira and her husband Cody Hawken are divorcing despite still loving each other so much.

On Thursday, February 12, the beauty influencer revealed she and her partner decided to split in 2025 and now they are heading for the annulment of their marriage.

"I am getting a divorce. Take a minute, take it in. I am getting a divorce," she broke the news via TikTok.

However, despite the troubles in their relationship that are leading them to part ways, the Point of View Beauty founder shared that the couple still "love each other so much."

"We would do literally anything for each other. I want you to know that," she continued. "I'm not going to be sharing any details whatsoever as to why Cody and I have made this decision. The main reason I am doing that is because I want to protect Cody. Cody deserves that."

Mikayla added that "Cody deserves to be happy," saying that divorce is an "extremely s----y thing." She maintained that the couple has remained close amid the split, with Cody coming over for dinner and to visit the dogs they share.

As she clearly refuses to share the reason, the social media personality also made sure her fans won’t believe any swirling speculations surrounding the reason for the divorce.

"I want to guarantee you that no amount of speculation, no one claiming they know why we're getting a divorce, no video from a tea page or a drama channel, knows why Cody and I made the decision,” she warned the couple’s admirers. “The only people that know why Cody and I made this decision is Cody and I. I just want to make that very, very clear.”

Mikayla remained stern that she and Cody won’t be pitted against each other, as many couples would during such a difficult phase of a relationship. She added that they are “in this together.”

It is pertinent to note that the divorce announcement comes nearly one year after Cody, whom Mikayla has documented her relationship with online, entered a rehabilitation facility for addiction treatment in April 2025.

So, when it comes to Cody's history of addiction, Mikayla begged fans to "please leave that out of the conversation," as "they are two separate things."

For the unversed, the couple tied the knot in July 2023.