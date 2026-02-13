Kylie Kelce recalls wedding with Jason as Travis, Taylor Swift nuptial nears

Kylie and Jason Kelce got married in 2018 with Travis as the best man

Kylie Kelce is remembering her own wedding with Jason Kelce as the next wedding in the family is soon approaching.

The 33-year-old podcast host invited two of her bridesmaids on the latest Not Gonna Lie episode on Thursday, February 12, and they talked about how the celebrations went down.

During the wedding planning discussion, Kylie’s friend joked that the bride was so relaxed they doubted if it was “gonna happen,” with the mom of four adding that it meant she was a “great bride.”

However, the former golf coach added that her big day “lacked luster.”

Kylie and her friends, Amber and Gab, revealed that while the bride had four bridesmaids, including them and “my sister, my cousin Marissa,” Jason only had Travis Kelce.

The wedding day still, Kylie added, was up to par with how her and her husband are as people, “There was good food. There was good music. But other than that, we showed up. And that was a win.”

She continued, “If it's not clear enough, we are not particularly organised individuals. And so we didn't care about matching. That was not a concern of ours. And I think you guys each walked down the aisle independently, which Travis walked [mom] Donna [Kelce] down and sat her in her seat. It was a good time, we were chill.”

As for the next approaching wedding of Travis and Taylor Swift, it seems that the big day seems to be long in planning.

Since their engagement last year, insiders have spilled details like the fiancées considering an intimate celebration at a scenic Rhode Island location near the pop superstar’s mansion.

For Kylie’s part, she is keeping tight-lipped about the details. During a recent interview at the Today show, the former athlete responded to the question with only a smile, saying, “I don’t have any idea.”