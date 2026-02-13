Mr. Fantasy dreams of a magical date with Jenna Ortega

Mr. Fantasy who is widely believed to be the musical alter ego of actor KJ Apa opened up about a chance encounter with Jenna Ortega and the dream date he hopes to share with her someday.

The 28-year-old artist revealed he recently spotted the Wednesday star walking her dog, and the brief moment left a lasting impression.

“She’s got those eyes… those eyes that are portals to another universe, that if you look into them too long, you’ll get sucked into this other universe,” the TikToker shared in a recent interview with E! News. “And I’d quite like to get sucked into that universe!”

Calling Ortega “an incredible human being,” the Wayuwanna hitmaker admitted he would love to take her on a date to The Magic Castle in Hollywood.

For now, though, he’s focused on his music career, celebrating the release of his new single “One Last Night” on February 13.

The track, inspired by lost love and the hope of rekindling it, marks a departure from his usual style.

“It’s a little bit slower and I’m excited about it because I haven’t yet released anything like this,” he explained. “There’s some emotion to it.”

Despite speculation about his identity, Mr. Fantasy insists he’s happiest in the studio, where he spends most of his time.

“That’s my happy place. I completely come alive there,” he said. “I wouldn’t define myself as a success in the way you’re talking about. I would define it in the way that I’m happy — I’m very happy.”