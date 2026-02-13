 
John Wick's PS5 gets new update putting players in deadly action

John Wick fans finally have something real to get excited about

Hina Ali
February 13, 2026

John Wick's PS5 gets new update putting players in deadly action

John Wick is coming to PS5 and fans can’t wait to step back into his dangerous world.

Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski are helping to make the game, so it promises all the style, intensity and heart-pounding action the movies are famous for.

Players will follow important chapter in John Wick’s life, meeting familiar faces and new characters who fit right into his dark, thrilling world.

The combat, however, mix fast hand-to-hand moves with guns while giving the “gun-fu” fans know and love.

There will even be car chases and cinematic action sequences that make you feel like you’re part of the story.

The game’s city streets and locations are apparently packed with details and challenges as its set to make the world feel alive and full of danger.

Every fight, chase and mission is designed to pull players right into John Wick’s life.

While the exact release date hasn’t revealed just yet, it’s expected to arrive sometime in 2026.

All of the fans of the stars and game are already can picture themselves fighting enemies, dodging bullets and trying out their skills in a game that just feels like a movie.

