Claudia Jessie recalls unforgettable moment with Jonathan Bailey on ‘Bridgerton'

February 13, 2026

Claudia Jessie opened up about a funny behind-the-scenes moment from Bridgerton which left everyone love their chemistry.

The actress, who played Eloise Bridgerton, recalled a scene where everything was serious and it was supposed to be end with good cut but that didn’t happen when Jonathan decided to show up.

The scene, however, was apparently shot in front of green screen to make it look like a specific moment which is moving through the countryside.

So that wasn’t Jonathan’s shot but out of nowhere he ran up next to that scene and started yelling, “Eloise! You’ve forgotten your Tamagotchi.”

Jessie said that the whole cast couldn’t just stop laughing by what just happened there, saying: “Then we all just died laughing in this carriage,” she remembered.

The playful moment, moreover, showed fun side of the Bridgerton cast, who clearly love joking around with each other off-screen as well.

Even in a polished, fancy period drama, the actors find ways to make filming fun.

Fans of Bridgerton enjoyed hearing about the funny moment on set.

Jessie’s story showed the cast really gets along and has fun while filming, which helps make the show lively and entertaining for viewers.

