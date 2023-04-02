 
Sunday Apr 02 2023
Web Desk

Meghan Markle makes another move towards her political career

Web Desk

Sunday Apr 02, 2023

Meghan Markle is seemingly paving way for her political career as she hires Michelle Obama’s former press chief, per The Sun.

The fresh speculation began when the Archewell Foundation paid almost £90,000 (around $111,104) to Katie McCormick Lelyveld’s PR company, in 2021 per tax returns for Archewell, the outlet detailed.

The money was for “strategic support for social impact PR,” the outlet stated.

The business boasts of its “decades of dynamic experience with influential leaders” and said it was the company that “global leaders turn to to navigate challenges with reputational, political, philanthropic, legal and financial lenses.”

Lelyveld served as former First Lady Mrs Obama’s press secretary from 2007 to 2011. She has also been a PR for Hillary Clinton and former presidential candidate John Kerry, which means she has high-level connections to the Democrats.

The news follows after the outlet reported a secret meeting that was held between the Duchess of Sussex with the US presidential contender Gavin Newsom in 2020.

Moreover, in 2021 Meghan began cold-calling US senators on their personal phones to press them over a law for paid family leave.

Senator Shelley Capito, a Republican, said at the time that she could not “figure out how she got my number.”

Per the Duchess’ friend and biographer, Omid Scobie, the former Suits actress “has her eyes set on the US presidency.”

