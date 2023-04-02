 
Vivek Oberoi’s 'Krrish 3' character was compared to THIS Hollywood Villain

time Sunday Apr 02, 2023

Vivek Oberoi palys Kaal in Hrithik Roshans Krrish 3
Vivek Oberoi palys Kaal in Hrithik Roshan's 'Krrish 3'

Vivek Oberoi’s iconic villainous character Kaal in Krrish 3, at the time of its release, was compared to Heath Ledger’s Joker character in The Dark Knight.

In an old interview, the actor can be seen expressing his feelings over the same. “Bohot acha lag raha hai. Itne compliments mil rahe hai. Kahin na kahin ye jo comparison kiya ja raha hai. Kabhi koi international level ka performance keh raha hai, ‘Jo Vivek Oberoi ne Kaal perform kiya hai, wo Heath Ledger, Joker, Batman mein Joker ka role kiya tha, vaise hai”, added Vivek.

Previously, Vivek was also trolled for his comments about his role being compared to the Joker. To clarify, he also revealed that he never compared that role to Ledger’s Joker.

In 2014 interview with HindustanTimes, the Shootout at Lokhandwala actor stated: “The reactions were shocking. My comments were misinterpreted. I never said that my role was like Heath Ledger’s, which is iconic, and we all agree with that. I said that I was inspired by him, his role was brilliant.”

Oberoi played an evil scientist Kaal in Krrish 3 who aims at destroying the mankind with the breed of mutants that he grew in his own laboratory.

Meanwhile, Vivek Oberoi will feature in series Indian Police Force directed by Rohit Shetty, reports IndianExpress. 

