Harry Styles joins ex Kiko Mizuhara in Tokyo after Emily Ratajkowski kiss

Harry Styles continues to make headlines on his Love on Tour leg in Japan as he was spotted walking with his "former flame" Kiko Mizuhara, reportedly.

The As It Was crooner, 29, surprised fans with his latest appearance beside the American-Japanese model, 32, as he was filmed walking down the street with her just hours after passionately kissing Emily Ratajkowski in Tokyo.

The live-streamed webcam footage captured the former One Direction singer walking down a street in the Japanese capital alongside Kiko at around 5am on March 26.

Styles was seen donning the same navy suit and white shirt from earlier in the night. Kiko rocked a neon pink wig with knee-high silver boots.

The famous duo appeared to be strolling home after a long night out in the party district of Shinjuku.

Styles and Kiko were first linked back in 2019. An insider revealed, "Harry and Kiko go back a long way and he can totally be himself around her.”

“She also understands that he is recognised everywhere he goes, so it was a chance for the pair of them to catch up away from the prying eyes of fans.”

"Harry loves Tokyo, and it is a really special place for the two of them," the source told The Sun.