‘My Neighbour Totoro’ leads nominations at Olivier Awards

As London is set to host Olivier Awards for theatre Sunday, stage adaptation of Studio Ghibli's 1988 animation "My Neighbour Totoro" leads the nominations.



Actors Jodie Comer and Paul Mescal are also in the running for Britain's top theatre honours.

According to Reuters, the London theatre community will gather at the Royal Albert Hall for the annual ceremony, named after the famed British actor Laurence Olivier and which celebrates the best productions in the capital.

The Royal Shakespeare Company's critically-acclaimed production of "My Neighbour Totoro", based on the much-loved film by Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki about two sisters who discover friendly forest spirits when they move to a new country house with their father in post-war Japan, has nine nominations.

These include nods for best entertainment or comedy play, choreography, directing, costume design and music, as well as a best actress nomination for Mei Mac, who plays younger sibling, four-year-old Mei. (Reuters)