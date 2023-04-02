 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 02 2023
By
Web Desk

‘My Neighbour Totoro’ leads nominations at Olivier Awards

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 02, 2023

‘My Neighbour Totoro’ leads nominations at Olivier Awards
‘My Neighbour Totoro’ leads nominations at Olivier Awards

As London is set to host Olivier Awards for theatre Sunday, stage adaptation of Studio Ghibli's 1988 animation "My Neighbour Totoro" leads the nominations.

Actors Jodie Comer and Paul Mescal are also in the running for Britain's top theatre honours.

According to Reuters, the London theatre community will gather at the Royal Albert Hall for the annual ceremony, named after the famed British actor Laurence Olivier and which celebrates the best productions in the capital.

The Royal Shakespeare Company's critically-acclaimed production of "My Neighbour Totoro", based on the much-loved film by Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki about two sisters who discover friendly forest spirits when they move to a new country house with their father in post-war Japan, has nine nominations.

These include nods for best entertainment or comedy play, choreography, directing, costume design and music, as well as a best actress nomination for Mei Mac, who plays younger sibling, four-year-old Mei. (Reuters)

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group New Jeans make Melon Chart history once again

K-pop group New Jeans make Melon Chart history once again
‘Empire’ star Taraji P. Henson will be guest-starring in ‘Abbott Elementary’

‘Empire’ star Taraji P. Henson will be guest-starring in ‘Abbott Elementary’
'That was lovely to do', Olivia Colman opines on kiss in 'Great Expectations'

'That was lovely to do', Olivia Colman opines on kiss in 'Great Expectations'
Selena Gomez and her sister attend Taylor Swift’s Eras tour concert

Selena Gomez and her sister attend Taylor Swift’s Eras tour concert
Bianca Censori sparks Kanye West's creativity

Bianca Censori sparks Kanye West's creativity

John Travolta in talks with Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough to stop legal battle

John Travolta in talks with Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough to stop legal battle
Drake appears to take hit at Kanye West, samples Kim Kardashian on new song

Drake appears to take hit at Kanye West, samples Kim Kardashian on new song
Adele surpasses one billion streams for the sixth time on Spotify

Adele surpasses one billion streams for the sixth time on Spotify
Gwyneth Paltrow's suer regrets ski crash trial

Gwyneth Paltrow's suer regrets ski crash trial

'Donkey Kong' rap one of worst rap songs: Seth Rogen

'Donkey Kong' rap one of worst rap songs: Seth Rogen
'I think it's a good ending', 'Succession' star Matthew Macfadyen teases finale

'I think it's a good ending', 'Succession' star Matthew Macfadyen teases finale
Harry Styles joins ex Kiko Mizuhara in Tokyo after Emily Ratajkowski kiss

Harry Styles joins ex Kiko Mizuhara in Tokyo after Emily Ratajkowski kiss