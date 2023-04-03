Chrissy Teigen slammed for using private jet as she recounts flying with kids

Chrissy Teigen details flying experience with kids, fans slam her for using private jet

Chrissy Teigen continues to share life updates on social media after welcoming baby no. 3 earlier this year.

The model, however, recently landed in hot wters after she uploaded a picture of herself, husband John Legend and their three kids — Luna, 6, Miles, 4, and newborn daughter Esti.

The picture captured the family as they were about to board a plane to the U.K. The family of five was all smiles on the runway with a large plane in the background.



Teigen shared the picture on Instagram, with the caption, "Oh boy here we go!! prayers up."

The 37-year-old tweeted the same photo, writing, “first trip with 3, heart racing with airplane apology syndrome”

But fans were not supportive towards the mom-of-three in her comments section. "Real tough on a private jet. Try it on a commercial flight," one internet user penned.

While another added, "On a private jet? No other people to bug, easy."

Teigen clapped back at her haters, writing, "U can literally have a jumbo jet in the background of your photo and people will get mad about your private jet. It’s beautiful I love it here," effectively debunking the idea that the family flew private for their trip.