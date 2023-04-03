Chrissy Teigen slammed for using private jet as she recounts flying with kids

 
Chrissy Teigen continues to share life updates on social media after welcoming baby no. 3 earlier this year.

The model, however, recently landed in hot wters after she uploaded a picture of herself, husband John Legend and their three kids — Luna, 6, Miles, 4, and newborn daughter Esti.

The picture captured the family as they were about to board a plane to the U.K. The family of five was all smiles on the runway with a large plane in the background.

Teigen shared the picture on Instagram, with the caption, "Oh boy here we go!! prayers up."

The 37-year-old tweeted the same photo, writing, “first trip with 3, heart racing with airplane apology syndrome”

But fans were not supportive towards the mom-of-three in her comments section. "Real tough on a private jet. Try it on a commercial flight," one internet user penned.

While another added, "On a private jet? No other people to bug, easy."

Teigen clapped back at her haters, writing, "U can literally have a jumbo jet in the background of your photo and people will get mad about your private jet. It’s beautiful I love it here," effectively debunking the idea that the family flew private for their trip.

