 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 04 2023
By
Web Desk

James Patterson calls out New York Times over bestseller list

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

James Patterson calls out New York Times over bestseller list
James Patterson calls out New York Times over bestseller list

US famous novelist James Patterson has recently hit out at The New York Times of “cooking the books” over the bestseller list.

Lately, the author took to Twitter and posted an open letter in which he questioned the publication of choosing the bestseller list.

James mentioned that his latest book Walk the Blue Line had “outsold all but three” of the books in the Times’s top 16 ranking

In an open letter to the publication, he wrote, “I understand you responded to a recent query from my publisher regarding a book containing what I believe to be important and illuminating first-hand stories by American police – by saying that you don’t just pay attention to ‘raw’ sales.”

“I guess that means you favour the cooked variety,” said the 76-year-old.

James further stated,“As the nation’s bookstores and our publishing houses have known for years and can prove – your lists too often are outside the realm of statistically possible, much less plausible.”

James Patterson calls out New York Times over bestseller list

The author also pointed out that the Times declined to publish his letter.

Responding to James’ letter, a spokesperson for the Times told OutKick, “We responded to Mr Patterson to let him know that we take his concerns seriously and are always reviewing our methods in compiling the Best-Seller Lists to ensure that we are best serving our readers.”

“Our bestsellers lists are based off detailed analysis of book sales from a wide range of retailers, tens of thousands of brick-and-mortar stores of all sizes, and numerous online book-selling vendors to best represent what is selling across the United States,” clarified the spokesperson.

More From Entertainment:

Hailey Bieber pens sweet birthday tribute to Justin Bieber’s ‘beautiful’ mom

Hailey Bieber pens sweet birthday tribute to Justin Bieber’s ‘beautiful’ mom

Tom Brady explores new venture with daughter after Gisele Bündchen split

Tom Brady explores new venture with daughter after Gisele Bündchen split
Prince William hands Jacinda Ardern key royal role

Prince William hands Jacinda Ardern key royal role
Jennifer Aniston shares fun behind-the-scenes video from ‘Murder Mystery 2’ sets

Jennifer Aniston shares fun behind-the-scenes video from ‘Murder Mystery 2’ sets
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle too late to RSVP Coronation invitation? video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle too late to RSVP Coronation invitation?
Hilaria Baldwin wishes ‘love, happiness’ to husband Alec Baldwin on his 65th birthday

Hilaria Baldwin wishes ‘love, happiness’ to husband Alec Baldwin on his 65th birthday
'Daisy Jones & The Six' star Sam Claflin is a Chelsea fan who roots for rivals

'Daisy Jones & The Six' star Sam Claflin is a Chelsea fan who roots for rivals
Madonna pens emotional tribute Seymour Stein, ‘he changed and shaped my world’

Madonna pens emotional tribute Seymour Stein, ‘he changed and shaped my world’
Riley Keough shares exciting news amid legal battle with Priscilla Presley

Riley Keough shares exciting news amid legal battle with Priscilla Presley
Meghan Markle had fan queues ‘waiting for her’ when she filmed ‘Suits’ video

Meghan Markle had fan queues ‘waiting for her’ when she filmed ‘Suits’
Another ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel is ‘being actively discussed’ at HBO

Another ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel is ‘being actively discussed’ at HBO
Prince William ‘truly loves’ King Charles

Prince William ‘truly loves’ King Charles